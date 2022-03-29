Information centres set up for Mat North farmers

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

FARMERS in three wards in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North province are set to benefit from three Agricultural Management Information Centres meant to improve livestock and crop production in the dry district.

The first of its kind in the district, the centres are being established by the Health Education Food Organisation (HEFO), a non-governmental organisation with a strong footprint in Nkayi.

Funding is being provided by Action Aid, another non-governmental organisation. The centres are aimed at assisting farmers get better returns from farming by providing them with demonstration centres on how to do proper farming and livestock production.

The first such agricultural information centre is now operational at Nhlekisa Village. The one-stop information centres have solar-powered gardens and livestock pens as well as a livestock market place.

HEFO director, Mr Annania Ncube told farmers at the launch of the centres recently that the programme is aimed at improving livestock production.

He said the information centres will ensure that Agritex officers are close to farmers to help them with best farming practices.

“This centre is meant to uplift the community from poverty. If you want information on how best to do chicken, sheep, goat and cattle farming you will get it here.

Those who need information on conservation farming and growing of various nutritional vegetables it will be found in this centre.

“Besides this one in Nhlelisa, the other centres will be in ward 20 under Chief Nkalankatha and another in ward 15. The centres will also help bring Agritex officers closer to our areas as they now have proper areas to work with farmers from,” said Mr Ncube.

He said his organisation values skills and knowledge transfer so that Nkayi is developed, hence they will work with various partners who will add value to the community.

In a speech read on his behalf by Matabeleland North Veterinary Director Dr Plolex Moyo, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka hailed Action Aid for funding the project which also caters for women as they are affected by climate change.

“It is thus worth commending the Government and the different players like Action Aid and its partners, which are supporting Government’s efforts and commitment, in tackling the challenge of food insecurity, which has been consistently growing in Zimbabwe, recording a proportion of food insecure rural population ranging from 30-59 percent during the 2015-2020, through promotion of small grains production, agro ecology and nutritional food across the country,” he said.

“A greater part of this food insecurity has been due to low production and productivity attributed to natural shocks, such as droughts, floods, and plant and animal pets and diseases which require practicing climate resilient agriculture as agro -ecology typified by the Government’s Pfumvudza/Intwasa program, and thus these efforts will go a long way in addressing food insecurity which exacerbates the plight of women.” — @themkhust