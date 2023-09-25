Information Minister Muswere tours Zimpapers Harare

Online Writer

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere on Monday afternoon toured Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), The Herald, H-Metro and Sunday Mail which are all under Zimpapers Group, as he continued with his Media familarisation tour.

In an update by the Ministry, the tour was guided by the Zimpapers Group CEO Mr Pirkirayi Deketeke and the Head of TV Ms Nomsa Nkala.

Minister Muswere said he had an opportunity to appreciate the operations given the reality and the progress that has been achieved by the New Dispensation when President Mnangagwa managed to liberalise and have more players in the media industry.