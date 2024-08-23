Infrastructure, a beacon of nation’s strength and resilience: President

President Mnangagwa is welcomed by project manager for China JIANGSU Mr Wei Wei to the commissioning of the VVIP Pavilion at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, yesterday. Looking on are Ministers Tatenda Mavetera and Kirsty Coventry

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke, Harare Bureau

Zimbabweans should work hard towards maintaining the country’s infrastructure which remains a symbol of the nation’s character and a beacon of strength and resilience, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this while commissioning the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport VVIP State Pavilion yesterday.

The pavilion was constructed as part of the broader Airport rehabilitation project under a US$153-million loan facility from China. Its completion is in line with the national development goals.

President Mnangagwa expressed hope that the infrastructure the Second Republic is developing would be valued and maintained.

“Let us work together to ensure that our infrastructure remains a symbol of our renowned Zimbabwean character and a beacon of our nation’s strength and resilience. As we celebrate the opening of this VVIP Pavilion, let us also remember the importance of maintaining and preserving our infrastructure and surrounding environment in a good state. May this facility stand as a constant reminder that through unity, hard work, in a peaceful environment we can realise great successes. We need not merely admire good facilities in other countries, instead, we must build and modernise our country, ourselves, brick by brick and stone upon stone,” he said.

Under the National Development Strategy 1, the Government has prioritised infrastructure development, which has seen most of the major highways being rehabilitated while other facilities such as airports, the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, and the Beitbridge Border Post, among many others being upgraded and constructed.

President Mnangagwa lamented the growing number of road traffic accidents occurring on the country’s roads, despite the rehabilitation that had been done.

“With regards to the numerous roads that have been rehabilitated and modernised throughout the country; I am gravely alarmed by the number of road traffic accidents. Let us quickly adapt to the emerging realities associated with our fast-approaching upper-middle-income society status with a higher quality of life. All of us must be given the chance to enjoy the Zimbabwe we all want. Let us save lives by being cautious on our roads,” he said.

The RGM International Airport modernisation drive is one of the Second Republic’s flagship projects and is expected to become a regional aviation hub handling up to 6 million passengers annually.

This will increase the number of international airlines introducing routes to and from Harare and correspondingly increase tourist arrivals.

The President said his administration recognised the important role played by air transport in promoting national economic development, particularly through facilitating tourism, trade, investment, business travel and cargo movement, among others.

“It is essential for accessing world markets, strengthening regional and global integration, as well as attracting Foreign Direct Investment. The completion of this facility is in keeping with the goal of providing world-class aviation services, to visitors of our beautiful country, Zimbabwe. Concurrently, my Government upgraded the communication, navigation and surveillance/air traffic management systems.

These new systems, being the cornerstone of aviation safety and security, will further guarantee comprehensive coverage and monitoring of the Zimbabwean airspace, in line with global standards,” he added.

President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government for the assistance rendered to make the Airport expansion project successful.

Speaking at the same event, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi said the completion of the State Pavilion was a testament to the commitment of the Second Republic to modernising and developing the infrastructure.

“It marks one of the milestones that we have set for the nation to upgrade our aviation infrastructure in Zimbabwe, in line with the National Development Strategy 1. The new dispensation under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is on course to usher in a number of transformative innovations in social and economic spheres and lay the foundation for a developmental trajectory,” he said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona commended President Mnangagwa’s move to prioritise infrastructure development.

“We have kept our noses on the grindstone to ensure that we complete the substantial rehabilitation and upgrading of the high-tech infrastructure at the airport.

As a result of the investor-friendly climate we have created in Zimbabwe, we endeavour to attract much-needed private sector finance, for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the airport facilities, to accommodate the projected cost of passenger and space movement. We continue to pursue and institute public-private partnerships to expedite completion of key capital projects relating to aviation safety and security,” he said.

Minister Mhona said the progress being made resulted from the country’s pillar foreign policy of engagement and re-engagement being driven by President Mnangagwa.

“Your Excellency, we will strive to ensure that our airports, roads, railways, inland watercourses, and other critical infrastructure meet international standards to promote national development. We also want to take this opportunity to assure you that the Aviation Centre will move forward with renewed vigour and determination, as you have enunciated to work towards a prosperous and connected Zimbabwe,” he said.