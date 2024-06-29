‘Infrastructure development to continue beyond Sadc summit’

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

THE ongoing modernisation and transformation of the country ahead of the forthcoming Sadc Summit will continue even after the gathering of regional leaders in August, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Development of infrastructure, some of which would be used during the Sadc Summit, is at an advanced stage with some roadworks already complete while construction of 18 brand new villas and refurbishment of hotels is underway.

In an interview after an aerial as well as ground tour of the new Parliament Building, Mt Hampden Cybercity site and works for the Sadc Summit, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic would continue developing infrastructure especially as it seeks to attain an empowered upper middle income society.

“Well, the vision we have is unfolding slowly but certainly. We are creating a new city here and I am happy that the vision is actualising slowly but certainly,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said he was confident that come August, the country would be fully prepared to host an unforgettable gathering of Sadc Heads of State and their delegations.

“(By) August we will have adequate facilities to host the August conference but that is not the end of the development of the vision of the new city.

“I actually have driven on it (Boulevard Road) now, so by August, more decorations will have been put on the site,” he said.

In his remarks at the Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly held yesterday at the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare, the President also apprised the delegates about his tour.

“Earlier today, I toured the magnificent new city which will be the venue for the Sadc Summit, along with the various infrastructure projects being rolled out to ensure greater convenience to our guests.

“I was there with Vice-President (Dr Constantino) Chiwenga this morning (yesterday) and we were thoroughly impressed,” he said.

President Mnangagwa then challenged Zimbabweans to extend their love and warmth to the visiting delegations, as that was what the general citizenry was known for the world over.

He commended those carrying out the Sadc Summit preparatory works for a job being done well, adding that he, together with VP Chiwenga, had been thoroughly impressed.

Such infrastructure projects and development, the President said, would see Zimbabwe hosting more regional and international fora.

“I want to commend our people and contractors in particular for the dedication, passion, focus and overall work ethic being exhibited. The villas being built there, if you see them, you will be awestruck that surely Zimbabweans are doing a great job in building such structures.

“This infrastructure we are constructing is for posterity and will enable us to host more international meetings and conferences. The ongoing modernisation and transformation of our cities and towns will continue to all parts of the country,” said President Mnangagwa.