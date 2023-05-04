Ingutsheni Hospital losses 436 kilograms of meat

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

INGUTSHENI Hospital surrendered 436 kilograms of meat to the Bulawayo City Council health department for disposal as it was unfit for consumption.

Power outages affected the hospitals’ refrigerators.

“A voluntary surrender of 436kgs beef meat that had gone bad due to electricity outages was made by Ingutsheni Hospital and it was disposed of accordingly,” reads part of the municipal latest monthly report.

Council’s health inspectorate department issued several condemnations to shops for violating set by-laws.

For instance, some retail outlets were found operating without a license, food handlers wearing jewellery and some food handlers had no medical certificates.

Some of the business outlets include Yanaya Restaurant, Uncle Freeman, Global Pampers Market, Welcome Pharmacy, Furniture World and Cover Supermarket.

The report said in March, unsatisfactory conditions were identified and contained.

“Some of these included the sale of 724,57kg kg of meat deemed to be unfit for human consumption pursuant to the Food Standards Control Act and SI 50 of 1995.

“ Unwholesome meat was condemned and disposed of in accordance with the Public Health Act and Bulawayo (Public health) By-laws. Thirty-eight offenders were issued with intimations and 13 with deposit fines notices for failing to comply with Public Health legislation. Twenty-three public health complaints were raised and followed up during the month. Efforts to rectify all the public health complaints raised continued.”

It added that a total of 161 training sessions were conducted for food handlers (8 percent), community health clubs (9.9 percent), school health clubs (36 percent), water point committees (zer0 percent), to raise awareness on topical health issues to promote positive health outcomes and prevent the emergence of risk factors for the same.

