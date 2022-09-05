Inherited flower passion nurtures 42-year vending career

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

INHERITING the passion for flowers from his late step-father, a Bulawayo man has been selling flowers at the City Hall for 42 years.

Mr Lovemore Moyo (63) from Pumula South suburb developed the passion when he was still doing his primary education after accompanying his step-father at the City Hall flower vending area.

He would go to school in the morning and then in the afternoon sell flowers with his father. On weekends and on school holidays, he would let his father rest and take full responsibility of the business.

In an interview with Chronicle, Mr Moyo, a widower with three children and five grandchildren said he became a full-time flower vendor in 1980 after he quit night school in Form Two and his day job at a textile company.

Mr Moyo sells both fresh and artificial flowers such as roses, lilies, poseys, baby’s breath, and chrysanthemums. He sells them to funeral parlours and others for church decorations, events and also for weddings such as bridal bouquets.

He said that through his experience, he has noted that most of his fresh flowers do well during winter.

The summer season is a challenge as they will not be able to resist the heat for too long.

“In the past, I trained under floral groups which were dominated by white people where one was to acquire the skills of flower arrangement. There were competitions and I won some of them. I was also trained as a florist at Parkade Centre in Bulawayo by a lady so I am well versed with everything to do with flowers,” said Mr Moyo.

He said he acquired the art of arranging flowers, an added advantage in the competitive industry because customers are attracted by the most beautifully arranged flowers.

“During the 1980s, most customers that we had in the business were whites and the business was doing well and providing enough income to sustain us. The only challenge that we had was with the florist shops who did not encourage florist vending but wanted something to do with floral art just like them,” said Mr Moyo.

He said later things however changed as there was relaxation of laws and regulations regarding selling of flowers on the streets.

“The business is unlike before because of the challenges that are there in the way I am now selling and where I am getting the flowers. For example, during the old days, we did not have to travel as far as Harare to get flowers for selling just as we are doing right now because there were local farmers that were supplying most flower vendors,” said Mr Moyo.

He said there is difficulty in getting flowers in Harare as there is only one flower wholesale market which is failing to cope because of high demand.

There are now a lot of people selling flowers unlike before.

“Long back, at most there were only like 16 people selling flowers in the whole of Bulawayo and that is why the business was doing well because there were not many people flooding the market. Right now, here at the City Hall we are over 40 which means a lot of competition and there are also other unregistered people competing with us,” added Mr Moyo.

He said in the past he used to make money through wedding events where a lot of people ordered flowers from him. He said that this has changed as the wedding decoration team now covers everything including flowers so he is no longer making money from them.

“Another challenge is that since 2008 till today, flower prices have not been raised despite them being costly from where we buy them and the fact that they are perishable and losses are also encountered,” he said.

Another flower vendor at the City Hall, Ms Peggy Mutema (44) from Luveve 5 suburb said that she has been selling flowers for 22 years.

She said she also buys the flowers from Harare and then buys locally the ribbons, various sizes of baskets, plastics and other things needed for decorating the flowers to be sold.

“I like flowers a lot and looking after them is my priority. Flowers are of the most beautiful part of nature and as part of appreciating the beauty in them, I have also impacted my creativity in the decorations making sure that their beauty is not tainted,” said Ms Mutema.

She said she sells flowers such as lilies, roses, tulips, chrysanthemums, marigolds and carnations. She added that she sells artificial flowers put on gravestones, bridal bouquets and others for either special occasions, decorations or for those in love.

She said that the business is usually thriving on days like Valentines’ when people will be celebrating love and buying flowers for their loved ones. She said that most people who are supporting her business are lovebirds.

“For the fresh flowers, I put them in water so that they last for a longer period of time. These fresh flowers do very well in winter when there is no sun affecting them as they are very sensitive to heat. During the summer season I encounter a lot of losses as most fresh flowers die due to the heat without being sold. They also require special attention and treatment unlike these artificial ones,” said Ms Mutema.

She said the place where she has been selling from has no proper shade and so she is dependent on the tree shades for the quality of her flowers. She added that she would greatly appreciate it if city council put shades or do something about the issue.

“The industry that I am in has gradually been changing and thus it has now changed and not flourishing like back then. People are not buying like they used to. There is a lot of competition but then I try by all means to put my all in the business by delivering on time, treating my customers well and negotiating prices,” she said.