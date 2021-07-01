Injuries leave Bosso with 13 infield players

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will again go into their Chibuku Super Cup tie against Bulawayo Chiefs with a thin squad after coach Mandla Mpofu on Thursday ruled out the availability of five players awaiting reverse international clearances.

Bosso kicked off their Chibuku Super Cup heavily crippled, with five new signings ruled out awaiting the international transfer window which opened on Thursday.

They were also not helped by injuries to key players along the way and their woes are likely to continue this weekend.

Joel Ngodzo, Keith Mavunga, Winston Mhango, who were in Zambia, Peter Muduhwa, who was on loan to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania as well as Lynoth Chikuhwa, who was in Botswana, were expected to feature this weekend since the transfer window opened on Thursday, but that will not be the case.

Mpofu said his side has been further depleted by injuries.

“The transfer window only opened today and the process of getting the transfers takes about a week or two so those guys are out of Sunday’s tie. Unless a miracle happens, and the business is done in a short space of time, but that is highly impossible,” said Mpofu.

Defender Andrew Mbeba is also out of the tie, as he is away on national duty, while Andrew Tandi, Adrian Silla, Divine Mhindirira, Bukhosi Sibanda are nursing injuries.

While Tandi is officially out, the coach will be praying his medical team does miracles on Mhindirira and Silla so they can be available.

If a miracle doesn’t happen, Bosso will go into Sunday’s tie with a squad of 13 infield players and three goalkeepers. – @innocentskizoe