Injury blow for Super Eagles ahead of Warriors clash

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AFRICAN football giants Nigeria have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their game Zimbabwe Warriors in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers set for next month amid revelations that defender Semi Ajayi picked up an ankle injury.

Ajayi turns out for English Championship side West Brom and the club’s gaffer Carlos Corberan confirmed that the combative Ajayi was in the treatment room.

“It’s difficult to face a situation when you are having a lot of injuries. It’s true that we have had a period where we haven’t had some of the attacking players who are important for us. Semi Ajayi, when he was playing in the last ten minutes of the Plymouth game, he turned his ankle. He suffered the same injury as he had before the international break,” Corberan was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

The steely defender sat it out when his side thumped Queens Park Rangers 2-0 in a match that was played on Tuesday night

The Warriors, who now under the guidance of Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito, are due to do battle against the Super Eagles on November 20 in a Group C match.

Zimbabwe is part of Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, and Lesotho.

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Normalisation Committee chairperson r Lincoln Mutasa is on record saying the only option currently available is to host Nigeria in Rwanda.

The country is facing a stadium crisis and in their first match of the campaign, the Warriors will play Rwanda on November 13 in Kigali.

Local football venues were condemned to host international games.

The country has not had a stadium fit to host international matches for the past three years amid promises to upgrade football stadia to meet international standards.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) banned the National Sports Stadium from hosting international games in February 2020 after inspecting the facility at the end of 2019.

The African football governing body also extended the restriction to Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium and Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

They cited that they are a number of specified areas of improvement for the three facilities to be fully homologated.

