Injury concerns for Kaindu ahead of Triangle clash

Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu says he has two injury concerns ahead of his team’s clash against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu said they are looking forward to getting their first set of three points on the road against Triangle.

“We have almost a full squad for this clash besides Never Rauzhi and Talent Dube who limped off in our game against Scottland last Sunday,” said Kaindu.

Highlanders will be hoping to carry on from their gutty performance when they played Scottland at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday.

The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.