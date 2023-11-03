Injury setback for Bots based Mlauzi

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

BOTSWANA based Zimbabwean winger Nigel Mlauzi suffered a groin injury setback while he was a having a workout at Botswana Premier League outfit Nico United.

The Batswana elite league is in its early stages and the 22 year old Mlauzi, who is on loan at United from Highlanders, is a worried man to be in the treatment room,

“It’s disappointing to get an injury at such an early stage of the season. However, I’m praying that I get to heal soon and rejoin my teammates,” said Mlauzi.

He has only played one match during the ongoing season and he obviously hopes for a quick come back at a league that has a number of Zimbabwean players and coaches