Injury setback for Munetsi

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

WARRIORS midfielder Marshal Munetsi faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury at the weekend.

The Zimbabwe international was taken off thirty minutes into his side’s Ligue 1 game against Rennes.

Following the injury, Ligue 1 posted on X wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Wishing Marshall Munetsi a speedy recovery.

Stade de Reims coach Will Still told the media Munetsi is likely to be out for some time.

“He has a swollen ankle and it’s double in size. In my opinion, we are going to lose him for a long time. I hope it’s not too serious, but I’m afraid it is.”

-@innocentskizoe