Injury woes for Chicken Inn

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn are praying for the full recovery of midfielders George Majika, Shepherd Mhlanga, Richard Hachiro and striker Malvin Hwata ahead of their weekend tie against Caps United to be played at Bata Stadium.

The four key Gamecocks players have been nursing different knocks.

“We hope to have a full strong squad when we go for the Caps match. It is every coach’s wish to have all his players fit and I hope and pray Majika, Mhlanga, Hachiro and Hwata will be fully fit. We are in a crucial stage of the season were everyone in the league is fighting hard to pick up points,” said Matore.

Last weekend, the Simbisa Brands bankrolled side was held to a one-all draw by their city neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs in a derby that was played at Luveve Stadium.

Gamecocks are on position five with 36 points, 10 ahead of 10th placed Makepekepe who have proved to be inconsistent.

Under the guidance of Lloyd Chitembwe, Caps United have been blowing hot and cold.

They have failed to pick up maximum points for long and as such they will be hoping that football Gods finally smile at them when they welcome the Xolani “Lolo” Ndlovu captained Chicken Inn.

Meanwhile, Matore has welcomed the Chibuku Super quarter-final draw that was conducted on Tuesday.

Chicken Inn were paired with army side Black Rhinos.

“It’s a fair draw for us but it’s not going to be an easy game. Cup games are always unpredictable but we will give it a fight,” said Matore.

Week 23 Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium), Cranborne Bullets v Hwange (Nyamhunga), Herentals v Black Rhinos (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Green Fuel ( Baobab Stadium), Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo)

Sunday: Caps United v Chicken Inn (Bata Stadium), Highlanders v Yadah Stars (Barbourfields Stadium), Simba Bhora v Sheasham (Baobab Stadium), Triangle United v FC Platinum (Gibbo Stadium)