Inkaba Midnight Sons explores family, faith, and finance in Zimbabwe

NEXT month, DSTV channel 293 3kTv will premiere a new family drama series by John Mabuyane Films, titled Inkaba Midnight Sons.

The series, written by John Mabuyane and Cynthia Mzemba, directed and produced by Mabuyane, and filmed by Dumie Manyathela, promises to captivate the audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar cast.

The series features some of the best and brightest stars in Zimbabwe, such as Nama award winner Antoinette, BAA winner Julian Tshuma, BAA winner Ben Chest, BAA winner Nomvuyiso Mabi, published author and actor Leeroy Ndlovu, Chelesile Mpofu, Nomvelo Mzamo, male model Ben Chest, and legendary Precious Makhulumo, among others.

The series revolves around two families who face different challenges and dilemmas in their lives, such as financial struggles, personal conflicts, and religious choices. The series also explores the question of how important family is to each of them, and what they are willing to do or sacrifice for their loved ones.

Mabuyane, the creator of the series, said that the series reflects the day to day family affairs and societal happenings in Zimbabwe. He said that the series also poses some thought-provoking questions to the viewers.

“How important is family to you? Are you willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they are taken care of financially? Or are you more concerned with being there for all the small moments? Is your religious affiliation an influence on all this? Two families grapple with all these questions amid tribulations forced upon them by life in a country where everyone is looking for the next dollar.

“As their worlds spin towards an explosive collision with each other, each family member must juggle their personal demons with unravelling family drama. After two families each witness the birth of a baby boy, their worlds will collide in the most unlikely way, shattering bonds and shaking their chosen faith,” he said.

