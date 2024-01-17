Inkabi Zezwe launch CSR initiative with school donations

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

South African musical giants Sjava and Big Zulu, collectively known as Inkabi Zezwe, have announced plans to visit their former schools and make generous donations in February.

The duo, gaining widespread acclaim for their Ukhamba album, has decided to give back to their roots in Bergville as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR). The initiative aims to leave a lasting impact on the local community, focusing on education empowerment and community engagement while fostering meaningful brand associations.

According to a statement from Warner Music Africa, the artistes plan to donate over 1 300 school shoes to Obonjanjeni and Hambrook primary schools, both of which were attended by Sjava and Big Zulu.

“This initiative aims to make a lasting impact and contribution to the lives of the local community by focusing on education empowerment and community engagement, all while fostering meaningful brand associations.

“At its core, our goal is to empower these communities by donating over 1 300 school shoes to Obonjanjeni and Hambrook primary schools, both attended by Sjava and Big Zulu.” reads part of the statement.

The statement also acknowledges the generous sponsorship from the Hollywood Bets Foundation, expressing enthusiasm about the positive change this initiative could bring to these communities.

As their music continues to resonate globally, Sjava and Big Zulu are mindful of their roots and seek to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the local community members through this thoughtful act of giving back.

