Inkabi Zezwe pays tribute to their hometown in new single Khaya Lami

INKABI Zezwe, the dynamic duo of Big Zulu and Sjava, has taken the music world by storm with their chart-topping album “Ukhamba”. Now, they have released a new single called Khaya Lami, which means “My Home” in Zulu.

The song is a tribute to their roots, expressing their deep love for their hometown of Bergville, despite the hardships they have faced. Khaya Lami reflects the essence of their origin story, revealing their strong bond with their community. The song also celebrates the spirit of home, which is a source of love and resilience for many people, regardless of the challenges they may encounter, such as poverty and struggle.

The song’s lyrics touch the hearts of listeners, as they explore the meaning and value of home. The song is part of “Ukhamba”, the groundbreaking album by Inkabi Zezwe, which has achieved global success and recognition. The album has amassed an impressive 45 million streams so far, making it a phenomenal musical masterpiece. Some of the notable achievements for “Ukhamba” are: Triple Platinum Certification for “Umbayimbayi” and Gold Certifications for “Sayona”, “Intro (Inkabi Zezwe)” and “Khaya Lami”.

Inkabi Zezwe’s ability to blend captivating beats with profound lyrics has resonated with fans worldwide, cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

