Inmate allowed to attend wife’s burial

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

AN inmate who is serving time for armed robbery has been granted permission to attend his wife’s funeral. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services read: “Inmate granted temporary absence from prison according to Section 169 of the Prison Act.

ZPCS temporarily released Sibukane Mguni, an inmate, serving 18 months for robbery at Anju Prison Farm in Mat North Province to allow him time to attend the burial of his wife.”