Inmates across the country receive free legal services

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Justice Law and Order Sector has embarked on an initiative to ensure that prisoners have access to legal aid services.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs said the aim is to uphold the constitutional rights of inmates.

This initiative was implemented on 29 March 2024.

“Through this endeavour, incarcerated individuals will have the opportunity to receive expert legal counsel, assistance with legal procedures, and guidance on queries related to their cases.”

“Government’s dedication to upholding human rights & ensuring equal access to justice for all represents a transformative step towards a more inclusive justice system. It serves as a testament to protecting the rights of every citizen, including those who are incarcerated,” read the statement.