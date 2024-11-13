Inmates exhibit skills, talent during Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services Matabeleland South Day

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

INMATES from prisons in Matabeleland South province had the opportunity to showcase different professional skills and artistic talent during the recent Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Mat South Day, which sought to bridge the gap between inmates and the community.

In separate interviews, the inmates said exhibiting their skills before the community has given them hope and commended the programme, which was held on Saturday under the theme: “Rehabilitation: A collective responsibility”.

Those who attended the programme at Phelandaba Stadium showcased various items such as artefacts, music, dance and sport, among others. They also gave testimonials on how they have been empowered during their stay in prison.

“When you are incarcerated you sometimes feel like your world has come to an end and you lose hope for the future. The empowerment I have received through skills training programme during my stay in prison has made me become productive,” said Zibusiso Sibanda an inmate at Gwanda Prison.

“I’m glad that today I got to exhibit and showcase what I have learnt with the community and other stakeholders. People were really impressed by our products and they are now viewing us from a different perspective. This has given me hope that when

I’m released, the community will give me a second chance.”

Maybe Mabhena, an inmate at Beitbridge Prison, expressed excitement over the opportunity to showcase her skills and interact with the public saying she has gained vast knowledge in dressmaking.

Mabhena was also part of traditional dance group that kept the crowd entertained and says the prison has created a platform for them to interact with the public.

Another inmate, Buthumuzi Ndlovu said he has gained vast knowledge on cattle breeding during his stay in prison. He said his desire is to expand his knowledge upon release in order to become a cattle breeder.

Matabeleland South houses six prisons namely Gwanda, Beitbridge, Esigodini, Filabusi, Plumtree and Kezi.

The Africa Prisons and Correctional Service Day is observed annually with the aim of maintaining social order, promoting human rights and rehabilitating offenders.

In a speech read on her behalf by Matabeleland South provincial director for infrastructure development and environment, Mr Daniel Njowa, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, said community participation is necessary for effective rehabilitation to offer a supportive environment for individuals to rebuild their lives.

She said successful rehabilitation helps reduce crime rate, curb recidivism and creates a peaceful environment conducive for the development of the province and nation.

“I recognise the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service for its efforts to advance prisons and correctional management systems, aligning with its counterparts across Africa,” said Dr Ndlovu.

“This year’s theme emphasises the fact that rehabilitation of inmates isn’t the sole responsibility of ZPCS alone but a shared duty among community members, organisations and institutions.

“Effective rehabilitation requires active community participation providing a supportive environment for individuals to rebuild their lives. Collective responsibility doesn’t only assign blame but it focuses on addressing the harm caused and prevent its recurrence,” she said.

Dr Ndlovu said Government has taken a leading role in developing prisons into rehabilitation hubs through construction of smart prisons. She urged ZPCS to work together with other stakeholders for the successful rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

The partnerships can yield positive outcomes through psychosocial support, skills training, moral and spiritual support, sports and recreation, educational, as well as family support.

Dr Ndlovu applauded ZPCS for its social responsibility work in Matabeleland South where they are assisting in infrastructure development such as construction of schools and clinics. She urged members of the community, families, corporate world, churches, among other stakeholders to accept inmates who will be released from prison.

Speaking during the event, ZPCS acting Officer Commanding Matabeleland South, Assistant Commissioner Sema Mbanje, said prisons service day is an important event as it addresses misconceptions about incarceration to encourage a more supportive community.

“Together we can rehabilitate offenders such that they can successfully reintegrate into society as responsible and law abiding citizens. This event helps in maintaining social order, promote human rights, rehabilitate offenders and address misconceptions about incarceration to encourage a more supportive community,” she said. — @DubeMatutu