Innings Break: Oman poised for second win

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

OMAN won the toss at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) and managed to restrict UAE to 227/8 after 50 overs.

On Monday, Oman shocked Ireland by five wickets.

This morning, Oman’s Jay Odera was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-31.

Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt picked up two wickets each, while Ayaan Khan got a single wicket to help restrict their opponents to a reachable total.

Ayaayan Afzal Khan top scored for UAE with a knock of 58 from 52 balls.

After lunch, Oman is expected to chase down the target of 228, or perhaps UAE can defend the score.