Innora drops gospel single

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE gospel music industry has been growing lately as new musicians are emerging with a unique sound that people are not accustomed to.

One such musician is Innocent Elayi Banda, also known as Innora.

Last Thursday he released his new single ‘Uphakeme’, a praise and worship sing-along jam.

Innora shed more light on what the song is about and what his fans should expect from him.

“Uphakeme is a song that talks about the omnipresence of God and our lives being a testament to His power to give life,” added the Njube resident.

The song, recorded, mixed and mastered by Sier Yoyoe from South Africa comes soon after Innora did a collaboration with Vuyo Brown on Themba yena.

In 2015, Innora left the decks for the microphone and in 2018, he dropped his first album titled ‘Uthando lwakho’, which was followed by another one, a year later called Impilo yami.

Since then, he has been releasing videos and promises to record more tracks from now on.

“As a build-up to my upcoming album, I will be recording a few singles to whet the appetite of my fans as it is my destiny to keep them happy all the time,” said Innora. – @eMKlass_49