Innotec holds inaugural economy drivers’ awards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Business Reporter

PAN-AFRICAN socio-economic development consultancy, Innotec Private Limited held its inaugural Economy Drivers Awards last week to recognise and appreciate outstanding and dedicated efforts by businesses in contributing towards the economy.

The event was held under the theme: “Driving Towards an Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030” and coincided with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which ended in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Guest of honour and Vice President of Zimbabwe, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, in a speech read on his behalf by the Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary, Dr Mavis Sibanda, underscored the importance of the awards and said the Government was excited by efforts that support business development across the spectrum.

“I am reliably informed that Innotec is a socio-economic development consultancy services organisation that works closely with public and private sector institutions in the country and beyond to assist in nurturing a conducive environment for inclusive development,” he said.

“This, indeed, is a welcome development as it dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 for the nation.

“These awards are, indeed, a recognition and appreciation of outstanding and dedicated efforts by our businesses as they contribute towards economic development and growth through employment creation, fiscal contribution, investment, new technologies and exports, among others.”

The awards were presented to businesses in 15 categories that include transport and energy, manufacturing, banking and finance, ICT and telecommunications, agriculture, among others. Bulawayo secretary for provincial affairs and devolution Mr Paul Nyoni, Innotec executives and business leaders attended the event.

