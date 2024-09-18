Innovation Fair awards celebrate excellence across multiple sectors

Online Writer

Harare, Zimbabwe— THE 2024 Presidential Innovation Fair concluded with a prestigious awards ceremony recognising outstanding innovations across various sectors.

The event, which forms part of Zimbabwe’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation in line with the Heritage Based Education 5.0 philosophy, highlighted the contributions of universities, industry leaders, and individual innovators.

Among the top honours, the Presidential Innovation Award for the Best Innovation in Arts and Humanities was awarded to the Midlands State University (MSU), while the Best Innovation in ICT went to the Zimbabwe National Geospatial Agency (ZINGSA).

The Best Innovation in Mining was claimed by Verify Engineering Zimbabwe, which also won the Best Innovation in Energy category, showcasing their versatility and ingenuity.

The Best Innovation in Environment award was presented to Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), while Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) took home the award for Best Innovation in Agriculture.

In the health sector, the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) was recognized for its significant contributions.

Individual innovators were also celebrated, with the Presidential Innovation Award for the Best Innovation Young Career awarded to Kudzai Maphosa, and Tendai Makore winning the Best Innovation Female category. Sifelani Tsiko from the Herald and Wellington Makonese from ZBC jointly received the award for Best Innovating Journalist.

The awards also acknowledged collaborations, with the Best Innovation Collaboration between Academia and Industry going to ZINGSA and ZETDC. The Best Research and Development Institution award was shared by the same entities, highlighting the importance of synergy in driving innovation.

In the educational sector, St Peters Kubatana was named the Best Innovating Training Centre, while Hillside Teachers College and Masvingo Polytechnic received accolades for their innovative approaches in teacher training and polytechnic education, respectively.

The grand prizes were highly competitive, with the 2024 Presidential Innovation Award of the Year going to Verify Engineering Zimbabwe, which won a cash prize of US$50 000. The UZ was the first runner up, awarded US$ 30000, and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) secured the second runner up position, receiving US$20 000.

This year’s fair not only showcased the depth of talent and innovation in Zimbabwe but also reinforced the Government’s commitment to creating an environment that nurtures and rewards creativity across all sectors. The event serves as a vital platform for encouraging collaboration between academia, industry, and individual innovators, ultimately aimed at driving sustainable development in the country.