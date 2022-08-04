Innovation hub for Byo young informal traders

Senior Business Reporter

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Trust Association (BVTA) is seeking to partner with Bulawayo City council with a view of establishing an innovation hub for young informal traders at Mzilikazi Recreation Centre.

The proposal comes as the vendor association is embarking on a new project aimed at promoting decent income opportunities and improving the livelihoods of young informal traders.

Executive Director, Mr Michael Ndiweni wrote to the local authority on 5 July seeking a partnership with the council.

“On behalf of Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association, I would like to request for the usage of the Mzilikazi Recreation Centre as an Innovation Hub for young informal traders.

“The organisation will be embarking on a new project which aims at promoting decent income opportunities and improving the livelihoods of young informal traders. The setting up of the Innovation Hub shall include refurbishment of the Mzilikazi Recreation Centre, where landscaping and painting will be done.

“Computers and WiFi will be installed and access to the Hub shall be free and accessible to any young informal trader who identifies with the objectives of the project,” reads part of the letter.

Mr Ndiweni said the project comes up with measures, solutions and technical support for young informal traders.

“It will equip youths with different skill sets for diversified income opportunities and decent work. We value our already existing relationship and appreciate your commitment in transforming the informal economy in the city and prioritising strengthening the livelihoods of young people.” which council acceded to.

According to the local authority’s monthly minutes released on Wednesday, council acceded to the proposal.

It indicated that the vendor association’s objectives dovetail with its operational vision of being smart and transformative.

Council said the project would be of immense benefit to the youths, the local community and the city.

BVTA is a membership body of vendors and informal traders in Bulawayo that assists its members to establish profitable microenterprises enabling them to secure their jobs, earn more money and live better lives.

It is registered as a trust and its mission is to empower, represent and defend vendors and informal traders so that they can grow their small businesses and support their families.