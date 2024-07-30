Innovative lecturer revolutionises farming with multi-purpose plough

Mr Magwenya demonstrates his plough to the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube recently

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

GWERU Polytechnic College has become a hub for innovation, spearheaded by diesel plant fitting lecturer, Mr Kennedy Kento Magwenya.

Mr Magwenya has adapted the traditional plough into a multi-purpose engine-drawn plough, which offers adjustable depth for tasks like creating tobacco ridges and constructing field drainage contours.

This tool serves multiple functions, including ploughing, marking lines for planting, drawing small planters and driving boom sprays. Its efficiency and ease of use are particularly beneficial for rural areas where draught power is limited due to weak animals after droughts.

Mr Magwenya’s design not only combines traditional wisdom with modern technology but also aligns with the Government’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 initiative, which seeks to blend indigenous knowledge with advanced technology, preparing students to be innovative problem-solvers.

The plough includes an oil bath filtration system to protect the engine and coil springs to reduce operator fatigue by absorbing vibrations and shockwaves.

The innovation has practical applications beyond ploughing, as the engine can also be connected to a water pump for irrigation. It took Mr Magwenya nine months to develop this plough, and he now aims for mass production to revolutionise agriculture for small farmers who cannot afford tractors.

The project underscores the importance of practical skills and innovation in higher education, preparing students for future challenges while promoting Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage.

Mr Magwenya has been a diesel plant fitting lecturer for 16 years, driven by passion and a desire to excel. He mentors four students on various projects, including an oil pressing machine, a water extraction pump, a pipe bender and an electrical generator, demonstrating the transformative potential of education and innovation in the country’s agricultural sector. The plough is designed to be efficient and user-friendly. It’s a tool that can help farmers maximise their yields while minimising their efforts.

His work is a prime example of how higher education institutions can adapt to the changing world by equipping students with practical skills and a mindset for innovation. As the demand for skilled and creative graduates continues to rise, initiatives like these are crucial in shaping Zimbabwe’s future.

“On the engine side, I installed an oil bath filtration system to absorb the otherwise harmful particulate matter thereby preserving the engine life span. On the plough innovation, I added value by incorporating four coil springs to absorb vibrations and some shockwaves to eliminate or reduce the operator fatigue and hence serve energy,” said Mr Magwenya.

He explained that the plough’s depth can be easily adjusted, allowing it to dig deeper than traditional implements, making it ideal for tasks such as creating tobacco ridges and constructing field drainage contours.

“It’s easy to operate and has multiple functional purposes which range from ploughing tasks, marking lines for planting seeds, drawing some small planters and even driving the boom-spray,” said Mr Magwenya.

The engine, the senior lecturer said, can also be connected to a water pump for irrigation.

“I’m the one who designed this multipurpose engine-drawn plough. It took me nine months to finish the project but now we can make one every two days,” said Mr Magwenya.

He said plans are afoot to commence mass production of the impressive farm equipment.

“It is meant to revolutionise the agricultural sector, especially for small farmers who cannot afford to buy tractors and other farming equipment. We are planning to have mass production with the main goals to satisfy customer requirements and add value to modern ploughing methods,” said Mr Magwenya.

He highlighted the innovation’s alignment with Education 5.0 principles, emphasising that a strong foundation in both theory and practical application is essential for producing skilled professionals in this technical field.

“Heritage-Based Education 5.0 refers to key pillars which include teaching and learning, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. By incorporating these pillars, Education 5.0 aims to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century while promoting Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage and identity and what a better way to educate them through showing them that it’s doable,” he said.