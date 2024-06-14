Innovators should monetise projects and create more wealth

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

INNOVATORS have been urged to monetise their projects and help improve the country’s economy towards achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director general, Dr Gift Machengete, made the remarks during the recent certification ceremony following the completion of the ‘Improve Your Business’ training programme by 42 innovators in Harare. This was a follow up training to the ‘Start Your Business Training’ held earlier in the year and attended by the same number of participants.

Dr Machengete said the innovators hold a special role in changing lives for the future and there is need for them to ensure their projects are monetised.

“Just as the Steam Engine, Light Bulb and Printing Press reshaped history, so too does today’s innovations hinged on Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Big Data hold the promise of reshaping the future,” he said. “You are the future, and the direction the future shall take depends on your very innovations. Humanity is banking on you for a good and sustainable future.

“It’s pointless to be an innovator in this demanding economy, if you cannot monetise the innovations. While we endeavour to solve national problems through innovation, whatever you come up with should also solve your personal problems by lining your pockets with money,” said Dr Machengete.

“This is where entrepreneurship and business sustainability training come in handy – we do not want to see you pushing a cart in down-town Harare showcasing your brilliant innovation for handouts because you would have failed to monetise it. Rather we want to see you creating business empires, creating employment and contributing meaningfully to Vision 2030.”

Dr Machengete said the entrepreneurship training plays a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of aspiring business owners and innovators.

“It serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path towards success in the often complex and challenging world of entrepreneurship.

“Innovation alone is not always sufficient, it requires the nurturing and cultivation provided by structured training programmes to blossom into sustainable and thriving enterprises,” he said.

“These programmes not only provide invaluable knowledge and skills but also instill the confidence and resilience necessary to navigate the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.

“The Start Your Business training was a resounding success and your transitioning to the Improve Your Business module represents a commitment to continuous learning and growth, essential elements for staying competitive in today’s dynamic business landscape,” said Dr Machengete.

He said the aim of the training is to provide advanced skills in business development, ensuring the growth and sustainability of your ventures.

The programme covered critical topics such as advanced marketing techniques, effective inventory management, sophisticated record keeping, and strategic cost management.

“Potraz through the Universal Service Fund, is committed to supporting the growth of innovative ICT solutions that contribute to economic growth and job creation.

“Our support for this program underscores our commitment to not only fostering innovation but also ensuring that such innovation translates into tangible business success,” said Dr Machengete.

“Networking, collaboration, and practical application of skills learned are crucial as you move forward.”

-@mthabisi_mthire