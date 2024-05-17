Innscor pledges one million loaves of bread to combat hunger

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

INNSCOR Africa Limited Group chairman, Mr Addington Chinake, today reassured President Mnangagwa that the firm is committed to complementing government efforts in mitigating the effects of drought by donating one million loaves of bread to the vulnerable.

In April, President Mnangagwa declared a nationwide State of Disaster due to the severe drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the US$30 million bread plant in Bulawayo, Mr Chinake stated that the donation is part of the firm’s social responsibility to ensure that no one starves.

“As a manufacturer of a key strategic basic commodity, Baker’s Inn will ensure availability and affordability of all brands within the country, despite the El Nino induced drought, which you have declared a State of national disaster,” he told the President who was the guest of honour.

He added “In line with our social responsibility goals and Your Excellency’s principle that no one should go hungry, Baker’s Inn has made a commitment to donate one million loaves by the end of the next financial year towards vulnerable groups including here in Bulawayo where we provide bread to the prisons daily.”

Mr Chinake added that the firm has taken measures to ensure food security.

“On a broader scale, given the food security issues arising from the drought, which you have declared a National Disaster, we confirm that we as a group have taken measures to ensure that our nation will not starve by investing in various strategic raw materials for the food production and thereby complementing the efforts your Government in ensuring food security.

“We are here for the good of the nation and we are here for the long haul,” he added.