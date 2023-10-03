Inputs distribution has rolled

Online Writer

THIS year’s Pfumvudza/Intwasa Inputs Distribution rolled into Hwedza District, in Mashonaland East Province as the Department of Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) and Government MDAs launched it Dendenyore, Ward 7 ahead of the 2023/24 agro season.

According to an update by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, AARDS officers took time to inform farmers of the application of Climate Smart Agriculture, characterised by 1 456 planting stations fed by organic manure and natural moisture retention mechanism to combat unreliable rainfall driven by climate change.