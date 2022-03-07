Inside Byo city centre garment factory

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

DEFYING the old saying, “don’t mix business with pleasure”, two childhood friends and former classmates from Bulawayo, Messrs Garikai Gorbachev Tholanah (36) and Prince Chimukuku ((35) decided, after college to extend their friendship into a business partnership.

They both attended the same primary and secondary schools in Tshabalala suburb where they bonded over a mutual passion for computers.

After finishing Ordinary Level studies, the two friends enrolled at different colleges where they pursued different career paths.

Shortly after college, Messrs Tholanah and Chimukuku reconnected and came up with a brilliant idea of starting a joint business venture, a move that subsequently changed the trajectory of their lives.

Today, they are proud co-directors of Prigar Marketing, an acronym for their first names Prince and Garikai.

Prigar Marketing is a household name in Bulawayo when it comes to embroidery and garment assembling for schools, corporates and Government institutions.

The company has carved a niche on the market, supplying branded bags, school and corporate wear to various schools, companies, institutions and individuals.

For three decades, Prince and Garikai have managed to stay good friends while working together, a rare feat.

“We went to the same primary school, which is Masuku Primary School in Tshabalala in 1993.

In fact, when we started Grade One, we were in the same class,” said Mr Tholanah.

“The most interesting part is that I used to stay with my father just the two of us, and Prince too, stayed with his father.

We would go to each other’s homes and share meals at that tender age.”

Mr Tholanah said they proceeded to Ihlathi High School in the same suburb and their friendship continued to grow from strength to strength.

“After Ordinary Level, I went to the Bulawayo Polytechnic in 2006 where I studied accounting and Prince proceeded to Westgate Industrial Training Centre where he did a course in industrial engineering,” he said.

The impulse to start a business partnership struck them in 2009 when they decided to register the company starting off as stationery printers supplying schools and companies with receipt books.

In 2015, they decided to diversify into embroidery and garment sewing after acquiring industrial sewing and digital embroidery machinery from China.

“We started by printing stationery and manufacturing receipt books.

Some school heads then approached us and suggested that we should also provide them with uniforms and satchels with their logos and we decided to give it a trial,” said Mr Tholanah.

“We mobilised funds and bought digital embroidery machinery from China and started embroidery designing and garment sewing.

In fact, prior to sewing garments, we only did embroidery designs for tailors who brought their own garments.”

Realising that there was a potential in business growth, the company decided to employ its own tailors and created a one-stop shop.

Prigar Marketing recently opened another branch where they make branded school and corporate bags.

Since starting their embroidery company in 2015, the duo has grown the company into a household name in Bulawayo.

Their long-term plan is to open more branches across the country.

Because their company is founded on a long history of friendship and a strong basis of trust, Mr Tholanah said their differences are more valuable than damaging.

“A clear vision is essential for any business, but this is particularly true when you’re starting a business with a friend.

Getting on the same page in terms of your goals, mission and long-term business plan ensures that you and your friend are working together towards the same outcome,” he said.

Mr Tholanah said the fact that they initially met at a young age coupled with sharing similar backgrounds made it possible for them to forge a partnership in their business venture.

“When you work together all day as friends, it is also important to set aside time to focus solely on your friendship as that can also help your relationship stay strong, which, in turn, benefits the business,” he said.

Mr Tholanah said despite being childhood buddies, they have managed to set the boundaries between work time and friend time, which is what has kept their business thriving.

“As partners sometimes we do disagree, but the fact that we grew up together and know each other it works.

I have witnessed five partnerships which dissolved due to disputes, but for us it’s a matter of understanding each other,” he said.

Mr Tholanah said although the company employs eight workers, mostly machine operators, they do the marketing of their products.

@mashnets

Ends