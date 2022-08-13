Inside Gweru’s sanctuary of rich mountain dwellers

Some of the houses built in Kopje suburb, Gweru

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

KOPJE suburb is Gweru’s most expensive judging by the residential stands prices and the enormous houses being built on the mountains serving as a sanctuary of privacy and security for the rich.

Located east of the city, most stands in the area measure between 2 000 and 3 000 square metres.

They are priced at US$15 per square metre which means a 2 000 square metre stand costs US$30 000, enough to purchase a six-roomed house in Senga or Mkoba suburb.

Kopje’s mountain dwellers enjoy scenic views of Windsor Park, Daylesford and Senga. It is proving to be the “Millionaire Mountain” where the who is who of the City of Progress wants to live.

Houses built in the past occupied the hill’s foot, but over the past decade, there has been a drive to move up the mountain where new, modern and beautiful houses are sprouting.

The houses take many designs including, one storey and two storey designs to the special taste of homeowners.

Low-pitched roofs, flat roof with a balustrade, windows arranged symmetrically around a centre doorway, semicircular fanlight over the front door, narrow side windows flanking the front door, decorative crown or roof over the front door, tooth-like dentil moldings in the cornice, decorative swags and garlands and oval rooms and arches are found here.

Here, you also find well-manicured environments outside the yard.

This is also home to magnificent precast wall designs of various sizes and shapes.

As one drives into Gweru on Shurugwi road, Kopje’s beauty catches the eyes.

Some of the prominent people who own houses in this niche community are Great Zimbabwe University Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo, local businesswoman and property developer Dr Smelly Dube and property magnate Mr Hito Musopero.

Mr Musopero’s house, one of the first to be constructed in the area, was the talk of Gweru since the early 90s before Prof Zvobgo and others invaded the area to build their own homes.

Property developer and TM Group of companies’ chairperson Dr Tinashe Manzungu said Kopje is one of the upmarket residential areas in Gweru.

He said there has been a real estate boom in Gweru and across the country with homeowners constructing homes of their choice.

“It’s about taste, it’s about making a difference, it’s about class. Kopje is one of the affluent places in Gweru and cash is being used to move mountains. I think it’s a noble idea that people build homes to suit their expectations,” said Dr Manzungu.

Another property developer, Mr Fred Kapuya of Wackdrive said people were investing in homes as they were doing in other areas.

“Some see value in having a million-dollar house. Some invest in farming equipment and at the end of the day it’s about developing the country,” he said.

City of Gweru spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said there are no stands for sale in the Kopje area for now.

“Kopje is Gweru’s most expensive suburb from the expensive price tags on stands to the gargantuan and spectacular houses that have been built. It’s a beautiful residential area. We hope to have more beautiful residential areas as we experience a housing boom. People are constructing beautiful houses everywhere in Gweru and it’s good for the city if people invest in property,” she said.

Property owners refused to grant interviews citing privacy issues.

Kopje is not the only suburb witnessing massive construction in Gweru as equally magnificent structures but of lower cost are being built in others such as Hertfordshire, Charlton Park and Woodlands.