Insimbi ZeZhwane back in studio after losing co-founder

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE rhumba music group Insimbi ZeZhwane has resumed recording their first project since the passing of their co-founder Ma Eli.

The death of Ma Eli and drummer Maviri inspired the group to grow and achieve more success and popularity in the music scene. Their loyal fans and followers have been listening to their previous tracks, especially GPS, which was a hit on radio stations such as Radio Zimbabwe, Skyz Metro FM and Khulumani FM.

The group’s last album was Umshosha Phansi, which featured songs like Nsika and GPS.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Insimbi ZeZhwane leader Brema said fans should expect exciting works and a new lead vocalist.

“All l can say is that we are in studio working hard to ensure that we produce yet another hit but at the moment we cannot reveal the lead vocalist replacing Ma Eli. What l can promise is that l want to produce something that fans will be proud of and will keep them closer as our biggest supporters,” said Brema.

