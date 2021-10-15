Insimbi Zezhwane celebrate two BAA nominations

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

INSIMBI Zezhwane, arguable the Rhumba band of the moment, say they feel honoured to receive two Bulawayo Arts Awards nominations.

The hard hitting Rhumba band has been nominated for the outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba act, which they will battle for with Madlela Skhobokho and Martin Sibanda.

The duo are also in the running for the Outstanding Song of the Year award for their song Imbemba. Seven other nominees are vying for the same award.

Insimbi Zezhwane is a joint venture between Elvis MaEli Mathe, who is the lead vocalist and lead guitar player and Meluleki ‘Brema’ Moyo, who plays the bass.

Moyo, who is popularly known as Brema -a nickname he earned due to his big body, said they were over the moon following their two nominations.

“This is very good news for us as it is not always that musicians receive such an honour. We have been working very hard as a group and it is good to see that people love and enjoy what we give them. We can only hope that since we have been nominated we will be the winners,” he said.

Brema said the nomination came at the right time as the group is working on its 8th album to be launched in South Africa on 6 November , the same day the awards will be held.

He said the band has been in the music industry for some time although they started making waves after recording their last two productions

“When we started, we were five ,but other members left due to various reasons and only two of us remain. We are doing what we love and I know that we are here to stay as a band. Our music is now loved by many people,” said the Bassist.

The group boasts of seven albums since they started recording in 2015 and these are Iseqa mgwaqo, Inhlanzi Encane, Sizalendaba, Dikidiki, Inganekwane, IMpande ye Minyela and Imbemba.

“We started recording in 2015, but before that we had tried many times and failed. It has been a journey. We are receiving lot of support from Rhumba fans which is something that we love and our songs are doing well on most radio stations which play Rhumba music,” said Brema.

The two musicians hail from Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu . — @themkhust