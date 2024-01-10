Insimbi Zezhwane, Fury Gun, Ngwazi, Julia King and Saintfloew top 2023 radio charts

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writers

NUMBERS don’t lie and are in sync with the popularity of; Insimbi Zezhwane, Fury Gun, Tindo Ngwazi, Julia King and Saintfloew, the musicians who are topping the 2023 Radio charts.

The annual radio charts in some instances is a voting platform by the public in a particular radio station for the music that they feel was a hit in that particular year. Some radio stations compile a yearly report of how many times a song was played on the station.

Insimbi Zezhwane ruled the roast at the Khulumani FM 2023 Top 100 chart through their hit song GPS which garnered 2 359 votes, followed by Ndaba Itshekile of the song Icilongo which received 1 920 votes. The track Kungcono by Mzoe7, uMnikazi Wempuphu, and Nyathi Sir is in position three while Akekho by Ben Mudyazvavanhu is in position four with DJ 20 sealing the top five post with the track Imithwalo.

This year’s Radio Zimbabwe Top 10 artistes received monetary awards and topping the list is Tindo Ngwazi for the song Musatipedza who won $2 000, Esau and Tatenda Macheso for the song Dai Mavagonesa were position two and won $1500, Obert Chari for song Hamuna Moyo (position three and won $1000) Jah Prayzer for song Chiremerera (position four won $800), Prince Chigwida for song Ndireverere ndipone ( position five won $600), Dorcas Moyo for song Mhanza hayisekwi (position six won Best Female Artist and $500)! Leonard Zhakata for song It is well (position seven and won $200), Insimbi Zezhwane for song GPS (position eight won Best Tshibilika and $500), Chief Hwenje for song Mai Welly (position nine won $200) and Lucky Kumeni for song Short reipapo (position 10 won $200).

Star FM’s 2023 Top 5 Hit list is led by Julian King and Saintfloew with the track One by One, Ucharamba Uchipisa by Holy Ten, Michael Magz and Poptain (position two), Delroy Shewe and Saintfloew on the song Superstar (position three), Chiremerera by Jah Prayzah (position four) and Delilah by Holy Ten on position five.

In the Star FM Gospel Greats, the 2023 Top 50 is led by Dorcas Moyo featuring Alick Macheso on Mhanza Aisekwi followed by Tungamira by The Unveiled (position two), Apo Mambo Opinda by Everton Mlalazi (position three), Unohochemeiko by Joyful Praise (position four), Dry Bones by Janet Manyowa (position five), No Hunger by Pastor Barak (position six), Rarama by Minister Mahendere (position seven), Vana Sanibharati by Mambo Dhuterere (position eight), Fara Iwe Moyo Wangu by Ellard and Sharon Cherayi (position nine) and Koka Moto by Apostle Sean on position 10.

The Skyz Metro FM #SkyzHot100 number one track went to Fury Gunn with the track Awukhuzeki followed by Insimbi ZeZhwane with GPS, Sibonga Asiqedi by Vocal Ex (position three), Nite Freak’s Premier Gao Remix ( Francis Mercier and Magic system) and Da Kudu featuring Oscar De Rasco on the song Nginalo uthando standing on position five.

@mthabisi_mthire