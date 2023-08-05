Insimbi ZeZhwane lead vocalist, MaEli, drummer Maviri die

Showbiz Reporter

Insimbi ZeZhwane lead vocalist and lead guitarist Elvis “MaEli” Mathe has succumbed to injuries of an accident the band was involved in along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road (Fatima High School turn off) earlier today.

The accident also claimed the life of drummer Thembinkosi Mpofu popularly known as Maviri, who was a drummer for Godolude and was doubling up for Insimbi Zezhwane after they relocated to Zimbabwe early this year.

Maviri reportedly died on the spot.

Ma Eli had created a new sound for Rhumba, which brought the band fame, making them the most sought-after rhumba band for live performances in the Matabeleland region.

The band, which was based in South Africa since its formation, relocated to Zimbabwe early this year and was based in Bulawayo.

A source who went to St Lukes Hospital in Lupane, where the band members were rushed to after the accident, confirmed the sad developments.

The source said the other band members were in critical condition. The band’s manager, Bahlanu Sibanda confirmed the sad news.

“It’s terrible. Two of my guys are late,” he said.

. . . More to follow