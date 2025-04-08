Insimbi ZeZhwane switch studios, release new single “Kwelingafelwa Nkonyane”

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

Just three months after releasing their 10th album, Rhumba band Insimbi ZeZhwane is back with a sizzling new single, “Kwelingafelwa Nkonyane”, which will be accompanied by a music video on YouTube in the coming days.

The new song, “Kwelingafelwa Nkonyane”, touches on cultural themes, reflecting the gradual erosion of their traditions.

Band leader, Meluleki “Brema” Moyo, said the decision to release the single was not only to assure their fans that the band is here to stay, but also to accompany the release with a music video.

“We’re aiming to maintain the high standards we’ve set for ourselves over the years. The video will drop this week, and I’m confident our fans will love it,” Brema said.

“We’re also using this video to introduce our team to our audience.”

Brema spoke on the importance of preserving one’s heritage saying: “We should never lose who we are as a people.”

In December of last year, the band dropped Ingqinamba, their first full album following the heart-breaking death of the beloved Elvis “MaEli” Mathe. The album came on the heels of an EP that introduced the band’s new vocalists, Frank High Tower Masuku and Luke Ergan Mathe, who took over as the fresh voices of the group.

One of the biggest moves surrounding the single was the band’s decision to switch studios. The group made the bold move from KB Studios, where they had recorded all their previous projects, to TM Records. This change was led by Rhumba artiste Nkosikhona Ngwabi, who has been praised for his exceptional sound quality, most notably for his work on the Mlambos Express Band’s album Mambuluza Mbonwe, which was widely acclaimed for its production quality.

“What made us change the studio is the fact that our fans have always been clamouring for a new sound, and we wanted them to have a comparison. We’ve been with KB Studios since our first project with the late MaEli, but we’re switching things up. We may even record our next album at TM Records,” said Brema Moyo.

After missing the chance to hit one million views on their first video due to it not being posted on the official channel, Brema urged fans to watch their upcoming video on the band’s official platform on YouTube. – Follow @themkhust.