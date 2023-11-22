Insimbi ZeZhwane to perform alongside Soul Brothers

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Sought-after rhumba group, Insimbi ZeZhwane has been added to the line-up of the anticipated Ziyakhala Music Festival in Bulawayo which will be headlined by the Soul Brothers from South Africa.

The event is set to take place at the iconic White City Stadium on December 22, where a stellar line-up of performers including Swaziland’s Shongwe and Khuphuka Group, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Lindokuhle Mkhize, Zinjaziyamluma, PNC, Mandla Dube, Mpilo Ndlovu and LaDee has been arranged.

The addition of Insimbi ZeZhwane to the line-up has generated significant excitement among fans and music enthusiasts in Bulawayo and beyond

After their sold-out show at the Palace Hotel gardens this past weekend, Insimbi ZeZhwane are expected to bring a dynamic element to the event.

One of the organisers of the festival, Mandla Dube said they decided to add Insimbi ZeZhwane to the line-up as a way of showing support after the loss of some of the group’s members in an accident.

“In light of the death of the group’s co-leader, Elvis Mathe, we decided to invite Insimbi ZeZhwane to perform. We hope to provide a space for their followers to celebrate his life and for us to show our support for the group. The concert will take place from 2pm until the early hours of the morning, and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the music,” Dube said.

Music lovers are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience the electrifying performances that will unfold at the festival. The event promises to be a celebration of music and culture, bringing together diverse artists and audiences.

– @TashaMutsiba