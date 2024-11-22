Insimbi ZeZhwane to Perform in Victoria Falls

Leonard [email protected]

Eyadini LeSangoma in Sizinda, just outside Victoria Falls, will be the place to be for music lovers as the popular rhumba music group of the moment, Insimbi ZeZhwane, will be performing there next Saturday.

Victoria Falls-based Ithwasa Lodumo, who runs Eyadini LeSangoma, has organised what promises to be a memorable show following public demand.

After launching their latest album Imbobo Zamajuba, Insimbi ZeZhwane will have the opportunity to bring their music to the resort city.

Praise poet Obert Dube will be the Master of Ceremonies at the event, which will also feature New Age Crew, DJ Snappy, and DJ Glanzonew Age Crew.

In an interview, Thwasa Lodumo, whose birth name is Musawenkosi Vundla, said bringing Insimbi ZeZhwane to Victoria Falls was motivated by public demand.

“What motivated me to bring Insimbi ZeZhwane is because many people have been asking me to bring them. People love this group. It is my wish to listen to the community that supports us in business, so when they request any artist, we bring them,” he said.

Vundla also said promoting local artists helps market them and their music, especially in the Southern Region.

He has previously hosted several local artists at his famous Eyadini LeSangoma, including Ma9Nine, Mzoe7, Jaycee Rapaddict, Mafia King, and Mary Tee Usisi WoThando.

For Insimbi ZeZhwane, the show on 30 November will be the perfect opportunity to invade Victoria Falls, where they are sure to establish a solid fan base.

Known for their thoughtful lyrics and captivating stage presence, characterised by extra-fast-paced dance, Insimbi ZeZhwane is expected to deliver a thrilling performance for the usually starved fans.

Other tracks from their new album Imbobo Zamajuba include Imbeleko, Ingqinamb, Umfukula, Morning Glory, Umathambula, and Mileage.

