Insimbi ZeZhwane will not die: Brema

Meluleki ‘Brema’ Moyo is discharged from hospital. On the right is Zinjaziyamluma

Ethel Ncube,[email protected]

Insimbi ZeZhwane co-founder, Meluleki “Brema” Moyo who was discharged from hospital on Tuesday has assured fans that, as long as he lives, the beat will not stop.

The bassist, together with the band members, were involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of co-founder Elvis “MaEli” Mathe and drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu.

Brema who had a number of injuries was admitted to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane before being transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo with other members who were critical. His right leg which was broken was operated on with the artiste now able to walk again with the aid of crutches.

He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and was collected by Zinjaziyamluma, a Maskandi artiste, who, from the time the band was involved in an accident on August 5, was very helpful in ensuring his colleagues received the support they needed.

Brema was taken to his home in Lobengula West on Tuesday afternoon where he is set to recover from.

Brema, moments after he was discharged, said he was feeling much better and happy to be going home to his family. However, he said he was not out of the woods yet.

“I’m happy that I’m out of hospital. I’m getting better although I have to go back to the hospital for some operations because they’re not yet through,” he said.

On the future of the Insimbi ZeZhwane band, Brema said: “I promise the public that as long as we’re still alive, we’re going forward with our music.”

Zinjaziyamluma (real name Mxolisi Mavundla) was elated that Brema, who was the remaining band member in the hospital, had finally been discharged.

“I’m happy that Brema is now out of hospital. He’s expected to go for a check-up next Thursday. We want to thank everyone for their prayers. Let’s continue praying for him so that he recovers fully,” said Zinja.

He said once Brema is in a better state, they will take him to see the graves of MaEli and Maviri.

“He’ll go and see MaEli and Maviri’s graves, but it’s not going to be anytime soon. For now, we want him to rest and then we’ll discuss with the family when he can go and visit those places.”

MaEli was buried at his village in Tsholotsho while Maviri was buried at the Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo.