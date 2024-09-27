Insimbi Zezhwane, Zinjaziyamluma set for Palace Hotel show
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]
LEISURE spot Palace Hotel gardens will tonight play host to a mixed genre affair show where rhumba group Insimbi Zezhwane and maskandi artiste Zinjaziyamluma are set to perform.
Hosted by Mr Jaiva, Isizwe Sabatsha Dance Troupe is set to bring a cultural feel with their usual energetic and well-choreographed dances.
DJ Keitho, DJ Ayaxx, DJ Flexxy and DJ Tetsoe are set to take care of business in the decks.
Said Palace Entertainment publicist DJ Keitho:
“The followers of rhumba and maskandi should brace themselves for a fun-filled entertainment on Friday as we also have lost of surprise artistes mainly local ones.
“This show is a way of promoting local artistes by giving them a platform to showcase their art directly to their fans and followers,” he said.
@mthabisi_mthire
Comments