Insimbi Zezhwane, Zinjaziyamluma set for Palace Hotel show

File Picture ; Insimbi Zezhwane performing before a capacity crowd at Palace Hotel on Friday.

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

LEISURE spot Palace Hotel gardens will tonight play host to a mixed genre affair show where rhumba group Insimbi Zezhwane and maskandi artiste Zinjaziyamluma are set to perform.

Hosted by Mr Jaiva, Isizwe Sabatsha Dance Troupe is set to bring a cultural feel with their usual energetic and well-choreographed dances.

DJ Keitho, DJ Ayaxx, DJ Flexxy and DJ Tetsoe are set to take care of business in the decks.

Said Palace Entertainment publicist DJ Keitho:

“The followers of rhumba and maskandi should brace themselves for a fun-filled entertainment on Friday as we also have lost of surprise artistes mainly local ones.

“This show is a way of promoting local artistes by giving them a platform to showcase their art directly to their fans and followers,” he said.

@mthabisi_mthire