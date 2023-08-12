Insimbi ZeZhwane’s melodies echo in eternity

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

Thousands of rhumba music fans yesterday converged at the magnificent Bulawayo Amphitheatre to bid farewell to Insimbi ZeZhwane’s Elvis “MaEli” Mathe and Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu who died in a car accident last week.

It was a symphony of devotion that defied the impression that the genre is unpopular among Zimbabweans as thousands attended the funeral service. Emerging from the heart of Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North Province, the meteoric rise of Insimbi ZeZhwane fronted by the late MaEli and Meluleki “Brema” Moyo who is recovering at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, resonated with an ardent fan base, making it the crown jewel of the genre. Their music was not only popular in Zimbabwe but had a following in countries such as South Africa and Botswana.

One would have thought there was a full concert at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre, a venue that had music concerts banned in the past due to complaints about noise levels by nearby residents of Suburbs.

The mood was sombre at the beginning but as the memorial service progressed, people started to loosen up and enjoy the atmosphere, celebrating the Insimbi ZeZhwane music that has been left seared in their hearts.

Most cars in at the venue were playing full blast, the band’s songs.

The event was attended by the heavyweights of rhumba music such as Clement Magwaza, Perfect Tsheba Vundla, Godolude, DJ MaPressa, Madlela Sikhobokhobo (who was one of the directors of ceremony with radio personality Manurse Ndlovu) and promoters such as Phakama “PK” Ndlovu.

The funeral procession started at Kingdom Blue Funerals Parlour in Kelvin Bulawayo and the funeral cortège snaked its way to Emakhandeni suburb, along Luveve Road towards the city centre, bringing traffic to a standstill.

In between were chants of “Jiii, Umqabuze Mani” that were made popular by Insimbi ZeZhwane as bystanders flipped out their phones and took videos and pictures of the passing convoy.

When the convoy eventually made its way to the Amphitheatre, the venue was already packed with fans who had come from South Africa, Botswana, Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Plumtree, Gwanda, Kezi, Matopos and other areas. As the caskets were brought out of the hearses, the mourners started singing and dancing chanting “Jiiii!”

Maviri’s casket was dark red while MaEli’s was black with the Fabiani flag painted on its top.

During proceedings, people would dance to the Insimbi ZeZhwane tunes especially the run-away hit Jeremiah. Fans who spoke to Saturday Chronicle, said they were pained by the death of the pair as the Insimbi ZeZhwane music was dear to them.

Siqinisile Mlilo from Nkayi, Mboma area said she appreciates and loves Insimbi ZeZhwane’s music.

“The reason why I love Insimbi ZeZhwane is because I appreciate their music and secondly I want to support people from my area who sing about issues that I understand. This music is what we grew up listening to, Ndolwane Super Sounds, Solomon Skuza and the like.”

She said she fell in love with Insimbi ZeZhwane’s music by accident.

“My friend Siqinisile is from Nkayi and she loves Insimbi ZeZhwane. I eventually fell in love with their music especially the songs GPS. I believe that it was befitting that I also be here to be part of the mourners bidding farewell to my great brothers,” said Ncube.

Prefect “Tsheba” Vundla who fronts Tsheba Boys, said MaEli’s death has robbed Zimbabwe of a great musician.

“I heard a song of his on WhatsApp called Wozanini bantwana bami ngilethele inganekwane, that song touched me, I heard another one called Sikhulele ndleleni njengabantwana bethendele,” said Tsheba.

“MaEli even played guitar for me in one of my albums. When we started working together, he asked to open for Tsheba Boys whenever we had a show. I obliged and he took it from there and I was so happy to see their growth with Brema.”

Witness Mathe, MaEli’s sibling said he will cherish his brother who he said he loved him.

“Elvis is my brother and I am so hurt by his death. He would teach me how to play instruments especially the guitar and also teach me how to sing and the ins and outs of the music industry. The day he died, we spoke over the phone not knowing that he was saying goodbye,” said Tsheba. Mandlenkosi “Godolude” Mpofu said he was pained at the death of the two.

“Maviri worked with me and I treated him as my sibling. I was pained by their death and I’m still shocked. They were very young and there was so much that was in store for them. Maviri visited me the day before he met his death and that was the last time I saw him. We worked together with MaEli and our last show was in Gwanda,” said Godolude.

Underground Entertainment founder, Phakama “PK” Ndlovu said Insimbi ZeZhwane was billed to perform in the United Kingdom as fans there had been clamouring for their presence.

“There were many things that we wanted to do with Insimbi ZeZhwane and as we speak there were plans for them to travel to the United Kingdom,” said PK.

Clement Magwaza said he was sad and was still shocked by their death.

“With their rise I thought now we had another group that we could work with in giving people entertainment. We were calling other groups to come and perform in Zimbabwe to give the people here more of our music. I’m still unsettled with their death,” said Magwaza.

Obert “Obija” Vundla said their spirits are with them and the group will not fold.

“MaEli is still alive as you can see all these people who came to bid him and Maviri farewell. He is the president of this genre. What we ask is for people to support our musicians like this,” said Obija.

Kingdom Blue Funerals CEO Mr Brilliant Ncube said he spent R2 million for the funeral because the group was dear to Zimbabweans.

Representing the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe was board member Johane Mhone who urged artistes to be united.

President Mnangagwa accorded MaEli and Maviri, liberation hero status and Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said the loss of Insimbi ZeZhwane pair was a blow to not only to Matabeleland region but to Zimbabwe as a whole.

Government provided five buses that ferried mourners to Tsholothso but they were not enough forcing others to use other alternative means of transport.

MaEli will be buried today in Tsholotsho while Maviri will be buried tomorrow at Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo . — @bonganinkunzi