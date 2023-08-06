Insimbi ZeZhwane’s trip was doomed from the beginning!

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

INSIMBI ZeZhwane’s trip was a doomed one from the beginning as they should not have taken to the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road which resulted in the death of the group’s core owner Elvis “Ma Eli” Mathe yesterday.

The trip also claimed the life of drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu who died on the spot following an accident which occurred yesterday after the vehicle they were travelling in burst a tyre and veered off the road before ramming onto a tree along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.

The condition of core band owner Meluleki Brema Moyo who was also seated in the front was said to be critical last night.

One of the band managers who was overseeing the group while in the country after their relocation from South Africa, Tiro Maphosa said the group took the doomed trip to Binga on Friday when they were supposed to head to Mashonaland Central for the national gala in honour of the late Dr Samuel Parirenyatwa. The gala was held last night in Mutawatawa.

Maphosa said he was supposed to be part of the travelling team, but something came up which forced him to cancel the trip.

“When the accident occurred, the band was travelling from Binga after being invited to perform at a national gala there. They were told that the gala was in Binga on Friday night, but when they got to Binga, the person who had contacted them was no longer reachable. Elvis phoned me on Saturday at around 5am advising me that the show was instead in Mashonaland East (Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe) and advised me that they were en route there.

“They were supposed to have a stopover in Bulawayo before proceeding, but sadly, this did not happen. Elvis was driving when the accident happened,” said Maphosa.

The manager said the official had spoken directly with Elvis and the band left Bulawayo for Binga at around 5pm on Friday.

Maphosa said the late was a soft-spoken person who was very reserved. Ma Eli who was just 31 years of age, having been born in Tsholotsho on 28 February 1992 at Magabelana village had the Rhumba entertainment industry in his hands, but sadly his life has been cut short.

“I stayed with the band in Emakhandeni suburb when they returned from South Africa. Elvis was not a sociable person, instead, he did his things silently. He was the direct opposite of Meluleki ‘Brema’ Moyo.”

The group’s manager said they will advise the public once funeral arrangements are made.

South Africa-based music promotions company Underground Entertainment and the group’s management released a joint statement last night mourning the two late members. Underground Entertainment was supposed to host the band for the reopening of Hilbrow Theatre in the coming months.

“Our condolences to the family, friends and music lovers at large. The spear has fallen and it’s a big loss to the entertainment industry,” read part of the statement.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has also mourned the death of the group’s members.

“The NACZ extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Elvis Mathe and Thembinkosi Mpofu. Our sympathies also extend to all the band members’ families affected by this untimely and unfortunate situation. The NACZ wishes the remaining band members a speedy recovery,” NACZ director Nicholas Moyo said in a statement. – @themkhust