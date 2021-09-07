Insiza District stakeholders assist unprivileged children with school shoes

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

STAKEHOLDERS from Insiza District have started “Isicathulo initiative” which seeks to assist unprivileged children with school shoes.

The stakeholders have created a WhatsApp group titled “isicathulo initiative” to mobilise donations.

Insiza District Development Coordinator, Mr Zachariah Jusah said some stakeholders had gone a step further to donate stationary.

He said the first beneficiaries will be learners from Pansikwe Primary in Filabusi and then other schools will also benefit. Mr Jusah said so far, they had mobilised 22 pairs of school shoes, 16 pairs of takkies and 35 exercise books.

“I was concerned as there are children within the community who go to school barefooted and some are at infant stage. I then decided to engage various stakeholders and created a WhatsApp platform to mobilise resources.

“The target was to mobilise school shoes but then some people have gone a step further to donate books and other shoes. So, we have mobilised 22 pairs of school shoes, 16 pairs of takkies and 35 exercise books. Some of these donations came from people outside the district,” he said.

Mr Jusah said this initiative was going to be a continuous exercise and schools will be benefiting on a rotational basis. He said the plan was to also mobilise school uniforms for the underprivileged children. Mr Jusah also said the target was to expand the initiative to other districts in the province.

@DubeMatutu