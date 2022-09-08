Insiza lithium project to create 450+ jobs

Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE-focused and diversified mining group, Premier African Minerals’ Zulu lithium and tantalum project in Insiza district, Matabeleland South, is expected to create more than 450 jobs when fully operational and result in the installation of a solar power and possible dam construction.

Zulu Lithium is a locally registered organisation that intends to undertake lithium and tantalum exploration and mining on their 14 ‘Zulu’ claims and exclusive prospecting order in Insiza District near Fort Rixon.

The project is generally regarded as potentially the largest undeveloped lithium bearing pegmatite in Zimbabwe, covering a surface of about 3,5 square kilometres, which are prospectively for lithium and tantalum mineralisation.

The mining firm has since engaged a consultancy company to gather views from various stakeholders to be affected by the high impact project.

“The exploration target for the Zulu Lithium project is between 120-160 million tones. All mining infrastructure will be on site and over 450 employment opportunities are envisaged when the mine becomes fully operational,” reads part of the notice from Bumira Environmental Consultants.

With the project set to have short to long-term direct and indirect impact on the surrounding communities and other stakeholders, Bumira Environmental has been engaged to conduct consultations.

“Consequently, Zulu Lithium (Pvt) Limited has engaged Bumira Environmental Consultants to gather views from various stakeholders affected by the Zulu Project as well as from those interested in the project’s activities,” reads the notice.

“The purpose of this stakeholder consultation is to ascertain the immediate, short to long term direct and indirect impacts of the project on the surrounding communities and other stakeholders.”

The notice said Zulu Lithium intends to conduct ongoing exploration and open cast mine activities that will also include relocation of affected settlements.

There are proposed expansion activities envisaged to be undertaken in a phased approach including solar power installation, possible dam construction and diversion of Machakwe River.

Meanwhile, Premier African Minerals recently said it has secured US$35 million pre-funding to enable the construction and commissioning of a large-scale pilot plant at the project.

It added that the Zulu project has been energised by recent forecasts suggesting extended shortages of spodumene and prices projected at current levels through to 2025.

The firm said the forecasts dovetails with target production commencement in early 2023.

Spodumene is a rock that has very high mineralisation of lithium. Lithium is increasingly becoming a key mineral worldwide with its demand surging for use in the ceramics industry, mobile phone manufacturing and making of automotive batteries.

Premier African Minerals is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration.