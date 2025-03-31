Insiza North MP Cde Farai Taruvinga dies

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

INSIZA North Member of the National Assembly Cde Farai Taruvinga has died.

He was 53.

Cde Taruvinga died on Monday in Bulawayo.

Matabeleland South Zanu PF Provincial Chairman Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu confirmed Taruvinga’s death.

“I can confirm that we have lost the Member of the National Assembly for Insiza North. He had been unwell for some time,” said Cde Ndlovu.

The late Taruvinga was serving his second term as a member of the National Assembly and was an established businessman with interests in mining.