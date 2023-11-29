Insiza RDC, residents construct school

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

INSIZA Rural District Council has joined hands with residents to construct Bekezela Primary School in Filabusi Town, which has brought relief to the local community.

The project was initiated by the community and the council chipped in with support for the project using devolution funds.

The school opened its doors to learners last year starting with ECD A to Grade 3 learners.

The council used devolution funds to build two classroom blocks while the community mobilised resources and constructed a third classroom block.

Parents are targeting to build a classroom block each year so that the school can introduce the next grade every year.

In an interview, Insiza Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr Shepard Tshuma, said the new school has come in handy to decongest the other two schools in Filabusi Town.

“The devolution fund has come in handy for us as a local authority in improving education sector. In 2019 we came in and assisted in constructing Bekezela Primary School in Filabusi Town.

“We assisted by constructing two classroom blocks. The community didn’t sit down and watch but they also mobilised resources and constructed a third classroom block,” said Mr Tshuma.

“Now the school houses ECD A to Grade three learners. The plan is to have a classroom block each year so that the school can accommodate children who will be going to the next grade.

“The school has helped to decongest Filabusi Government Primary and Marvel Primary School. At Filabusi Government we had 23 classes but with only nine classrooms. This meant that some pupils were learning in the open space.”

Mr Tshuma said they also used devolution funds to erect a perimeter fence at the school, build an administration block, and buy furniture for the school.

He said devolution funds will be used to build cottages at the school and a computer laboratory while the local authority will, starting next year, use devolution funds to promote the teaching of science subjects in schools.

Mr Tshuma said this will help to ensure that local schools churn out learners who can enrol at the Gwanda State University. He commended the community for supporting the construction of Bekezela Primary School saying such commitment from parents was necessary for bringing about the necessary development in communities.

Bekezela Primary School Development Committee chairperson, Mr Pilate Siziba said the school has brought relief to their children as some had to walk up to five kilometres.

“Besides learners being congested at the two other schools, children used to walk up to five kilometres to get to school. Some of them were passing through a bushy area, which is very risky for primary learners,” he said.

“As a community, we realised that we didn’t have to wait on Government to provide everything but we also had to initiate our own development. We are now targeting to start construction of a four-classroom block. We thank the Government and council for their intervention through the devolution fund,” he said.

Insiza RDC has used devolution funds to tackle four key thematic areas in the district namely education, machinery and equipment, infrastructure, and health.

The council has so far received $717 million out of its yearly allocation of $1,5 billion. Some of the projects that have been done include the purchase of a motorised grader, which upon being delivered will see an acceleration in the road maintenance works in the district.

Other projects that have been implemented using devolution funds include the construction of an ECD classroom block at Artherstone Primary School, completion of Sukasihambe Primary School, construction of a Science laboratory at Lubuze Secondary School among other projects, completion of Mbondo Clinic and equipping Montrose Clinic.

Devolution funds are assisting local authorities in fulfilling their obligation of ensuring improved access to social amenities across the country through the development of key infrastructure such as clinics, classroom blocks, roads, and bridges among other facilities.

Social amenities and infrastructure development are some of the major pillars of the National Development Strategy (NDS1). — @DubeMatutu