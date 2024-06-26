Insiza teen poet advocates for change in youth behaviour

Mbulelo Mpofu recently in Insiza

Youthful desires and delinquent behaviour have been significant factors contributing to heinous crimes in society. Irresponsible and risky sexual behaviour, in particular, has exacerbated issues like the rise in HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.

In Insiza district, Matabeleland South province, 17-year-old poet Amen Sibanda has taken a stand against irresponsible sexual behaviour through his poetry.

In his latest piece, “HIV and AIDS: Isilo singumfana”, Sibanda poignantly illustrates the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS.

“Nowadays, alongside the drug and substance pandemic, irresponsible sexual behaviour among youths persists and urgently needs to cease.

“The practice of unprotected sex spreads STIs and HIV/AIDS, undermining the hard-earned progress of our society. My poem sheds light on the severity of HIV/AIDS infections and emphasizes the critical need to break this cycle,” he said.

Sibanda’s mission is to guide his peers towards lives of moderation, addressing topics ranging from drug abuse risks to the importance of education through his poetry.

