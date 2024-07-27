Inspired by Raza: The rise of Asian descent cricketers in Zimbabwe

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE past couple of years have seen Sikandar Raza rise to the top, becoming a cult hero loved and followed by many cricket enthusiasts, not only in Zimbabwe but the world over. Born in Pakistan, Raza has become a Zimbabwean hero, finding a home in the country.

Since arriving in Zimbabwe in 2002 with his family, Raza has found solace in the country’s serene embrace. For cricket enthusiasts, the 38-year-old all-rounder has proven to be a perpetual gift on the cricket field and a revered ambassador for the nation.

Raza’s commitment extends beyond the cricket pitch.

From becoming the first Zimbabwean to win an ICC Player of the Month accolade to becoming the first resident of the new Zim Cyber City, Raza’s story in the country has been inspirational, and that is starting to show. Inspired by Raza and wishing to script their own success stories in Zimbabwean cricket, a number of players of Asian descent have made Zimbabwe their home, all drawing inspiration from the 38-year-old stalwart.

One of those who have made Zimbabwe home through cricket is 30-year-old all-rounder Faraz Akram. Despite being a fringe player for the Chevrons, he has already won the hearts of some cricket stakeholders in the country. Born in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Akram moved to Zimbabwe in 2000. Two decades down the line, he became the second player of Pakistani origin to play for the Chevrons after Raza. Akram made his senior national team debut in a T20I match against Pakistan in 2020.

In January this year, he was handed his ODI cap by none other than his idol, Raza, during Zimbabwe’s tour of Sri Lanka. For him, receiving his cap from Raza was a surreal moment that he will forever cherish.

“I couldn’t have asked for any better guy to give me that cap than Raza. He has been with me ever since I was a teenager and for him to give me that cap was one of my best moments,” he recalled back in February.

Just like Raza, he has had a steady rise to the top, making his first-class debut for Rising Stars against Rhinos in 2017 before going on to make his List A debut the following year against Eagles in the Pro50 Championship. In that same year, Akram made his T20 debut, representing Zimbabwe Select in the Africa T20 Cup.

His last international match for the Chevrons was in the fifth match of the T20I series against India, which Zimbabwe lost by 42 runs. Akram had a handy contribution with the bat, scoring a quick 13-ball 27 runs and was one of only three Chevrons batters to cross double figures.

Antum Naqvi is another player who has found a home in Zimbabwe. The 25-year-old all-rounder was born to Pakistani parents in Brussels, Belgium, before moving to Australia. He has openly declared his desire to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket. Naqvi has been likened to the next Raza and, just like Akram, admires the achievements of the Chevrons’ T20I skipper. However, unlike Akram, Naqvi is yet to make his international debut for Zimbabwe despite being named in the team for the recently concluded T20I series against India.

Aliakbar Hamid has also been enjoying his time in Zimbabwe. The 24-year-old has been one of the upcoming cricketers making waves in the domestic scene for Tuskers. Just like Raza, Hamid is also of Pakistani descent and has his eyes set on writing his own story and building his own name in the game.

Hamid is the son of former Zimbabwe A cricketer and liaison officer for Asian teams visiting Zimbabwe, Abid Hamid. He has been lethal in first-class cricket, with 11 first-class innings to his name, scoring 757 runs at an average of 44.52, including three centuries. In List A cricket, he has 135 runs in 10 innings at an average of 16.87.

With Raza having scripted his own success story in Zimbabwe, he has inspired many cricketers of Asian descent to follow suit and make names for themselves. We wait to see who will be the next Sikandar Raza.

