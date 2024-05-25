Inspired by teacher, backed by mum: Tarbie conquers modelling world

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

EVERY parent longs to see their child thrive, not just to avoid an “I told you so” moment.Sikhanyisiwe Gumpo is a testament to that. Her daughter, up-and-coming model Tarbeth Tapelo Ncube (Tarbie), has taken the fashion world by storm.

It all began with a spark ignited by Tarbie’s science teacher, Miss Bokang Nleya, back in 2017.“In 2017, I was inspired to get into the modelling world by my Science teacher Miss Bokang Nleya. I was inspired, especially by her fashion sense and walk. She also encouraged me to give it a try and the moment I rocked the ramp, I became a queen and never looked back from there. I managed to balance my academics, modelling, and sports,” she told Saturday Chronicle.

Overcoming adversity, Tarbeth has carved a path for herself in the demanding world of modelling. Despite intense competition, body image pressures and financial uncertainties, she’s achieved success, even rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Zozibini Tunzi, Connie Ferguson, and designer David Tlale.

Tarbeth’s journey hasn’t been without challenges. Living in South Africa, away from her mother, she’s had to learn to live independently following her father’s passing in 2010.

“My stay here has been full of ups and downs since I had to start my life alone, but I’m heading in the right direction. I work as a waitress and also doubling up with fashion design which saw me exhibit for the first time in the Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week earlier this month,” she said.

With her sights set on the future, Tarbeth is now channelling her passion into fashion design. Her recent showcase at the prestigious Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week is proof to her talent and drive.Through it all, Tarbeth credits her mother for her unwavering support, a constant source of encouragement on her modelling and design journey.

“My mother has been my cheerleader, my number fan. She supports me in everything I do. For my success, she can cross any river to make sure I pursue my dreams.”

Her mother’s unwavering support, even when it meant sacrificing her own needs, has been instrumental in Tarbeth’s success.

“I remember when I was in high school, she made sure I had a new dress and shoes in every show I was involved in. She would rather remain broke to fulfil my needs for my shows.

“Even when we are miles apart, she still supports me. I can proudly say she is the one who brought me this far due to her support. I really can’t wait to make her more and more proud of me,” she said.

With her dedication and talent, Tarbie is a name to watch in the fashion industry. Her story serves as an inspiration to young girls everywhere, showing that with hard work and support, anything is possible.

Her mother, Gumpo, an accountant in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in Bulawayo understands the need for parents to support their children academically and the need to do so, when children choose career paths that may not resonate with parents initially.

“My daughter just came to me and told me that she will be participating at the Schools Annual Science, Sports and Arts Festival (SASSAF) as a model and I didn’t take that seriously as I knew her as a sports girl with multiple medals for netball and athletics.

“To my surprise, she became Miss Mpopoma and climbed the ladder to the national level. She also became Miss Windermere in 2019. For attaining 17 points at A-level, I had promised to enrol her in a university of her choice, but she chose modelling instead.

“It wasn’t easy to accept the decision, but after a lengthy conversation, I bought her decision and moved forward. I would like to urge parents to desist from the ancient practice of dictating to our children what to do with their lives instead of involving them in the decision-making process regarding their dreams and giving them maximum support,” she implored.

Tarbie’s exploits have since seen her getting featured on television and in publications like The Star newspaper in South Africa.