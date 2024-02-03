Inspired Music Acappella in Bulawayo for album launch

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

TWO years ago, Gweru-based Acapella ensemble, Inspired Music Acappella launched their debut album in Bulawayo and today (Saturday), they are back again to release their third instalment at the Music Academy.

According to the group’s executive director, Lionel Zifungo the album, “Mvura yeupenyu” is Biblically-rooted and is meant to spread the philanthropic and salvific Gospel of Jesus being the water of everlasting life, capable of “cleansing, healing, and sanctifying.”

Bulawayo seems to have struck a chord with the ensemble from the City of Progress with Zifungo citing a warm welcome.

“Bulawayo has been close to our hearts since our debut concert in 2021. We felt at home in Bulawayo more than any other place, excluding Gweru of course.

“Our type of music synced well with the atmosphere as the audience has always shown much appreciation. So, we have a personal affection towards Bulawayo. We love being there,” he said.

The album consists of 13 tracks with a bonus single for lovers of the gospel music genre.

Some of the songs in the album include the title track, “Tendeuka” “Down the valley” and “He is present.”

At the launch, Inspired Music Acappella will be accompanied by Bulawayo-based acappella groups, The Redeemed Family, Celeste, as well as the Revealed Quintet.

The group has made a good rapport, performing in their home city, Gweru, Harare, and Masvingo as well in a bid to preach the gospel to masses. – @MbuleloMpofu