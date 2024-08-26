Inspiring progress and unlocking innovation: The return of “BIGtalk” in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

In a bid to reignite the entrepreneurial spirit and drive innovation across Bulawayo and beyond, the “BIGtalk” talk show series will make a return to The Oasis Creators’ Hub this Tuesday.

The last BIGtalk event was held in October 2018, in collaboration with the British Council’s Management series, presenting the “Power Series” throughout 2019. The series was subsequently paused due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

This event, designed to unite industry leaders, innovators, and the vibrant local community, will feature Sajilu Kamwendo, Director at Outcome Mastercard Foundation in Kigali, Rwanda, as the guest speaker.

It will be spearheaded by Mpi Ndebele, the founder and executive director of Innovation for Africa (I4A).

Ndebele highlighted the significance of the revival of “BIGtalk” and its alignment with the goals of I4A.

“BIGtalk is a series of talks by industry and thought leaders to inspire progress and unlock innovation. This series of talks is key to fostering a mindset of collaboration and innovation in our community.

“The goal of Innovation for Africa is exactly that, to unlock innovation in Africa. We have what it takes to identify our own developmental challenges and generate the right solutions for them,” he said.

Emphasising the power of conversation in the innovation process, Ndebele noted, “Conversation is a key component of the innovation process. Contexts like BIGtalk are exactly where ideas are generated and built upon. If we hold onto the spirit of Ubuntu and collaboration, all things become possible.”

In the paste, BIGtalk has featured a diverse line-up of speakers, including Bekithemba Nkomo, Busisa Moyo, David Coltart, Nomathemba Ndlovu, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo, Heather Wells, Tapiwa Chizana, Nonto Masuku, Anton Bhana, and Mike Sullivan, all of whom shared their insights and experiences in driving economic growth, social progress, and cultural development in the region.

Ndebele emphasised the role of platforms like “BIGtalk” in empowering the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bulawayo and beyond.

“BIGtalk and other similar platforms speak to the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bulawayo and beyond. To the extent that we empower that ecosystem is to the extent that our economy grows and the betterment of life is achieved across the board.”

The event’s focus on addressing pressing issues and challenges facing the region, and generating innovative solutions, is a key highlight.

“We need to remove ourselves from survival mode and see ourselves once again as the breadbasket of Africa. What will this take? How might we make this possible? As we pursue the answers to these questions, we will develop worthy solutions,” Ndebele stated.

The organisers of “BIGtalk” have committed to ensuring inclusivity, diversity, and representation among the speakers and audience, recognising the importance of engaging a wide range of voices and perspectives.

“Historically, BIGtalk has brought both young, emerging leaders and experienced voices to the stage in our context. This is set to continue,” Ndebele affirmed.

The event also provides ample opportunities for networking, collaboration, and mentorship among attendees.

“BIGtalk is a coming together. We see events like these as contexts for the right collisions that lead to collaboration for progress. Anyone serious about innovation needs to be at BIGtalk and to make the most of the networking potential.”

Regarding the long-term vision for “BIGtalk”, Ndebele expressed his desire to see the event evolve into a regional phenomenon that builds the ecosystem across the continent.

“We see ‘BIGtalk’ becoming a regional phenomenon that builds the ecosystem across the continent. We need to get Africa more connected and working together as one.”

The return of “BIGtalk” to Bulawayo has ignited a renewed sense of optimism and enthusiasm among the local community.

Usually, talk shows take the showbiz route, but continuing the BIGtalk is a game changer. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu