Installation of street cameras in Bulawayo CBD begins

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

THE installation of street cameras in the Bulawayo CBD to monitor parking enforcement and vehicle movements has begun.

Tendy Three Investments (TTI) Parking Solutions has begun by installing the cameras, with the first phase covering Fife Street to Robert Mugabe Way.

In a press statement the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said “In line with the parking management contract, Tendy Three Investments Parking Solutions has started the process of installing street cameras on various roads in the City. The cameras will be used for the parking management project, mainly to monitor the marshals and enforcement teams in the execution of their duties. These cameras are also meant to monitor movements in the parking management project area.”

The goal is to have cameras spanning the entire Central Business District, said Mrs Mpofu.